JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)- Jacksonville Man has been sentenced to 10 years and one month in federal prison for conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute and to distribute five or more kilograms of cocaine.

Pauble “Chandito” Quinones, 30, of Jacksonville was sentenced on Tuesday, June 29.

Quinones had pleaded guilty on January 24, 2019. As part of his plea agreement, Quinones agreed to the administrative forfeiture of an assortment of jewelry and numerous vehicles, including two jet skis, four motorcycles, two sport utility vehicles, a Porsche Panamera luxury sedan, and a Ferrari F430 sports car.

According to court documents, Quinones led a drug trafficking organization that supplied kilo-quantities of cocaine to drug dealers in Jacksonville. His organization had multiple sources of supply and obtained shipments of cocaine via couriers and through the U.S. Mail from suppliers in Puerto Rico and Orlando.