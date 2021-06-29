File Photo. Credit: Getty Images. Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing red and white in the background

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Deputies assigned to the Major Accident Investigation Team are investigating a crash where the driver has died.

On Monday, June 28, 2021, deputies responded to a call of a vehicle that crashed into a row of bushes at 1238 Pasadena Avenue South. Witnesses made contact with the driver, 54-year-old Todd Garner, who was slumped over at the wheel and was unresponsive. Witnesses attempted life-saving measures until Pasadena Fire Rescue arrived. Garner was transported to the Palms of Pasadena Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Investigators say Garner’s vehicle was traveling southbound on Pasadena Avenue South at a very slow speed when it began swerving. The vehicle traveled slowly across the northbound lanes where it came to a stop against a row of hedges.

According to investigators, it appears Garner suffered a medical episode while driving.

Speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Next of kin has been notified.

The investigation continues.