PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Deputies assigned to the Major Accident Investigation Team are investigating a crash where the driver has died.
On Monday, June 28, 2021, deputies responded to a call of a vehicle that crashed into a row of bushes at 1238 Pasadena Avenue South. Witnesses made contact with the driver, 54-year-old Todd Garner, who was slumped over at the wheel and was unresponsive. Witnesses attempted life-saving measures until Pasadena Fire Rescue arrived. Garner was transported to the Palms of Pasadena Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.READ MORE: Man Arrested For Drug Trafficking And Other Felonies
Investigators say Garner’s vehicle was traveling southbound on Pasadena Avenue South at a very slow speed when it began swerving. The vehicle traveled slowly across the northbound lanes where it came to a stop against a row of hedges.
According to investigators, it appears Garner suffered a medical episode while driving.READ MORE: Five Teens Arrested For Stealing A Handgun In Davenport
Speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash.
Next of kin has been notified.MORE NEWS: Detectives Are Investigating An Officer-Involved Shooting
The investigation continues.