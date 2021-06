NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Allison Mack on Wednesday was sentenced in Brooklyn federal court to three years in prison for her role in the cult-like group NXIVM.

U.S. District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis also sentenced the former “Smallville” actress to pay a $20,000 fine and do 1,000 hours of community service. Her surrender date is Sept. 29, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported.

