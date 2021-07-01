TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Tallahassee man convicted on the sole count of coercing or enticing a minor to engage in prostitution on Wednesday, June 30.

Michael Jarcord, 52, of Tallahassee, was convicted after a two-day trial that began on Monday.

Jason R. Coody, Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida announced the conviction.

“Today’s verdict affirms our commitment to the protection of our most vulnerable,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Coody. “Through concerted efforts like Operation Stolen Innocence, we will continue to work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute those who prey upon our children.”

“Operation Stolen Innocence was part of the Tallahassee Police Department’s collective commitment to dismantle sexual exploitation in our community,” said Chief Lawrence Revell. “We are pleased to see another offender found guilty of their crimes against those most vulnerable in our community. The continuous arrests resulting from this operation are a true testament to the diligent work of our investigators and every agency we have worked with in this mission.”

“This guilty verdict is another success of the strong law enforcement partnership between HSI and the Tallahassee Police Department with Operation Stolen Innocence,” said HSI Tampa Assistant Special Agent in Charge Micah McCombs.

Jarcord’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for September 14, 2021, at 1:00 pm, at the United States Courthouse in Tallahassee before the Honorable Mark Walker. Jarcord faces a mandatory minimum term of ten years imprisonment to Life imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and a maximum term of Life on supervised release.