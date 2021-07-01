File photo. A closeup of the locking mechanism of a closed jail cell with welded iron bars on a dimly lit dark background - 3D render Credit: iStock

ORLANDO, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Sanford Man was found guilty on Thursday, June 1, of two counts of using or attempting to use, children to produce sexual explicit videos.

Derremy Jerrell Walker, 31, of Sanford, has a sentencing hearing that has been set for September 21, 2021.

According to evidence and testimony admitted during the trial, Walker was a contracted janitor at Oviedo High School in November 2019, when two 15-year-old female students discovered an actively recording cellphone hidden under the sink inside a toilet stall in a student bathroom.

The girls took the phone to school administrators, who then contacted the Oviedo Police Department.

Forensic analysis of the cellphone revealed Walker had placed the phone in the same location on two prior dates in November 2019, each time creating a one-hour video of students in that stall. On the date the girls found the phone, it had been recording video for about 15 minutes before they discovered it.

In each of the three instances, Walker had angled the cellphone’s camera in an effort to capture the genitalia and pubic areas of those in the stall. School administration officials and law enforcement officers were able to identify six of the ten students unknowingly captured in the videos Walker created.

Further analysis revealed Walker had also set up a surreptitious cellphone camera to record in the school’s faculty bathroom earlier that month.