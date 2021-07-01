James Franco paying $2.2M to settle sexual misconduct lawsuits.

Watch Weeknights at 10Breaking News, First Weather and Hardest Hitting Stories In Tampa Bay

Superman & Lois | Tuesdays 9pWatch the new series Tuesdays at 9p on CW44

Walker | Thursdays 8pWatch Jared Padalecki's new series Thursdays at 8p

Batwoman | Sundays 9pWatch the new series Tuesdays at 9p on CW44