PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Bill Cosby has been freed from prison after Pennsylvania’s highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction Wednesday. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said that they found an agreement with a previous prosecutor that prevented him from being charged in the case.

The country watched — some cheering, some dismayed — as Cosby was shackled and lead into prison more than two years ago. Just this afternoon, he was released from the State Correctional Institution Phoenix with little fanfare

Read more