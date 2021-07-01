CW44 Signal LossPlanned Maintenance: Viewers of CW44 may experience a loss of signal.
Filed Under:Bill Cosby, Conviction, Overturned, Pennsylvania Supreme Court, sexual assault

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Bill Cosby has been freed from prison after Pennsylvania’s highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction Wednesday. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said that they found an agreement with a previous prosecutor that prevented him from being charged in the case.

The country watched — some cheering, some dismayed — as Cosby was shackled and lead into prison more than two years ago. Just this afternoon, he was released from the State Correctional Institution Phoenix with little fanfare

READ MORE: Man Arrested For Drug Trafficking And Other Felonies

Read more

READ MORE: Five Teens Arrested For Stealing A Handgun In Davenport

 

MORE NEWS: Major Accident Investigation Team Is Investigating A Crash

 