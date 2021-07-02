MIAMI, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Nikolas Cook, 22, of Stuart, Florida, pled guilty in federal district court in Ft. Pierce to production, distribution, and possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, on September 10, 2020, Cook communicated with others in a social media group created for individuals interested in child sexual abuse material. While participating in the chat group, Cook produced and distributed multiple pornographic images of a three-year-old girl. An investigation led agents to Cook’s residence. Agents arrested Cook within 12 hours of learning of his activity in the chat group.

During a search of Cook’s residence, agents located electronic devices containing multiple sexually explicit images and videos of minor children being sexually abused.

The court will set a date for Cook’s sentencing hearing. Cook faces a minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum possible sentence of 70 years. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.