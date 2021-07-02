(CW44 News At 10) – Florida’s first ever Freedom Week, a tax free holiday on many purchases in the state is open from July 1 through July 7, 2021.

In June, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law a tax package that put into effect, Freedom Week. It’s the first of its kind in Florida, a sales tax holiday that David Wolski, supervisor at Bill Jackson’s sporting goods store hopes will inspire more Floridians to enjoy outdoor activities. He says, “this is really just kind of a good push to continue to get people to use our natural resources within the state, so very exciting in that sense.”

From July 1 through July 7, 2021, sales tax in the state of Florida will be lifted from concert and sporting events tickets in addition to outdoor equipment. Some exclusions apply, but for a more complete list visit here.

Wolski says “the tax breaks on the kayaks, paddle boards, fishing rods, fishing reels, tents, sleeping bags, lanterns… it really kind of encompasses all of those outdoor activities.” Which is something Wolski says attracted a lot of attention during Covid. He adds, “since people couldn’t go to these theme parks and these other recreational Florida go-to’s, we saw the biggest spike in outdoor attendance in many, many years.”

“So, the nice thing about this Freedom week is that it really specifically targets activities like fishing, kayaking, paddle boarding, scuba diving, snorkeling, camping, backpacking,” according to Wolski, something Bill Jackson’s is uniquely equipped to outfit. Bill Jackson’s Shop For Adventure isa family owned sporting goods store that have been serving Pinellas County for 75 years.

Store supervisor, Sam Ledford shares, “I’ve been here for about seventeen years now. We have a lot of long term employees here, it’s not like a normal store that people come and go. That’s why we have the staff and the knowledge that we do have, because the staff stays.”

Ledford, pointing one thing that sets the store apart is every person who comes in to buy a kayak or paddleboard will also get a chance to test it on the waters before making a final purchase. Combining this type of risk-free offer and Freedom Week’s tax-free first $500 of this type of equipment – may be enough to get locals to try a new hobby.

Politicians hope this initiative will help those who have financially struggled in the pandemic to be able to enjoy Florida activities.