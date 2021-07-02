ORLANDO, FLa. (CW44 News At 10) – U.S. District Judge Wendy W. Berger today sentenced Freddie Miguel Velez-Gonzalez (53, Orlando) to 10 years in federal prison for conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute and distributing more than 40 grams of fentanyl and more than 100 grams of heroin.

Velez-Gonzalez had pleaded guilty on March 22, 2021.

According to court documents, Velez-Gonzalez was a member of a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that distributed controlled substances including, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, and tramadol, in the Middle District of Florida. On six dates between approximately April 23 and August 11, 2020, at the direction of law enforcement, a confidential source negotiated and met with Velez-Gonzalez at the same designated location and purchased from him a total of over 100 grams of mixtures containing heroin, fentanyl, or a combination of the two substances. Velez-Gonzalez sold the drugs to the confidential source to further a drug trafficking conspiracy with other members of the DTO, including Inginio Santos-Garcia, a co-defendant of Velez-Gonzalez.

On September 8, 2020, authorities arrested Velez-Gonzalez and Santos-Garcia at an address on Brosche Road in Orlando from which they were distributing narcotics in furtherance of the conspiracy. Santos-Garcia pleaded guilty on November 9, 2020, and was sentenced to eight years in federal prison on April 14, 2021.