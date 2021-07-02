TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Tonight Tampa Police and first responders are gearing up for Fourth of July weekend! While they will be on the lookout to keep everyone safe, they also want the public to take precautions.

The Tampa Convention Center is one of the locations where fireworks will be set off, and while it will be fun, officials say you need to have a plan, like where to park and have a meet-up location in mind.

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan says “People have been trapped inside, and it’s good to get outside.”

After the annual Boom By the Bay Fourth of July celebration was cancelled because of COVID-19 last year, Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan says this year’s event will be bigger than ever before.

“I think people are going to be really excited to get out of the house. It’s Fourth of July, a big celebration,” said Chief Dugan.

Chief Dugan says he expects the largest crowd in years to show up for Boom By the Bay.

“When you look at so many locations for the fireworks, it’s going to be an exciting event,” said Chief Dugan.

But with all of that excitement, comes safety.

“Plan ahead and know where you’re going to park so you know where you are going,” said Chief Dugan.

Chief Dugan says take a picture of your children before you leave the house.

“if you become disconnected, you end up losing them, if you have that picture, you can show it to authorities and we will know exactly what they are wearing and exactly what they look like,” said Chief Dugan.

Officials are asking the public to not set off their own fire works or participate in celebratory gun fires.

“It seems like it’s innocent, but it’s not. It’s very dangerous,” said Chief Dugan.

Officials say you need to drink a lot of water, but if you get dehydrated, or you have a medical emergency, there’s help available.

John Reed, Tampa Fire Marshal, says “We will have several staff members throughout the city and all up and down the river. As you can see by some of the resources displayed here, we also have bike medics.”

Officials are encouraging people not to drink and drive, and if you have a medical emergency, you can dial 9-1-1. Boom By the Bay fireworks start at 9:15 p.m. on Sunday.