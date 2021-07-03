Shadows on a wall of a jail cell from the barred door

MIAMI, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Florida man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison and a lifetime of supervised release for enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Fabio Lopez, 62, of Weston, Florida was sentenced last week by a federal district judge in Fort Lauderdale.

According to court documents, Fabio Lopez, a former officer with Customs and Border Protection, enticed a 16-year-old child into attempting to produce child pornography. Lopez met the child after befriending her mother while on duty in his official capacity at Miami International Airport.

From July 2019 through March 2020, Lopez had a relationship with the child and texted her frequently. According the factual proffer filed, Lopez fondled the child and offered her money in exchange for letting him take pornographic images of her. Lopez was arrested in Davie when he arrived to meet with the child.

Prior to his arrival, Lopez had rented a local hotel room for the two and left a bag with lingerie for the child to wear.