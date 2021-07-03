HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Hernando County Fire and Emergecy Services responded to a reported residential fire at 11:03 p.m. Friday, July 2.

The call came in by the adult occupant to reported a fire in the covered patio extending into the house. The three adult occupants exited the house and alerted the fire department.

The first fire engine arrived within five minutes and reported a single-story home with heavy fire in the rear and flames venting through the roof above the patio according to officials.

The crew brought the fire under control within 19 minutes.

The fire resulted in heavy damage to the roof and patio, with heat and smoke damage to the interior of the home. The cause of the fire was reported as an overloaded electricl outlet on the patio. The Florida State Fire Marshall was notified of the origin and cause of the fire.

HCFES responded with 4 fire engines, 1 Ladder Truck, 2 ALS medic units, 2 Battalion Chiefs, Fire Corps for a total of 21 personnel.

HCFES would like to remind the community that smoke detectors save lives by alerting sleeping occupants and it is important to change the batteries twice a year. In addition, overloaded electrical outlets and undersized extension cords can result in a serious fire.