PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Pasco County Department of Emergency Management will have sandbag self-serve sites for Pasco County Residents.

Closely monitoring Hurricane Elsa as it approaches Florida, the Pasco County Department of Emergency Management reminds you to be prepared for the possibility of severe weather.

The National Weather Service indicates Elsa could bring strong winds and heavy rain into Pasco County early next week.

Four sandbag locations are open in Pasco County until further notice:

W.H. Jack Mitchell, Jr., Park: 4825 Little Road, New Port Richey

Veterans Memorial Park: 14333 Hicks Road, Hudson

Magnolia Valley Golf Course: 7223 Massachusetts Avenue, New Port Richey

Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn): 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio

Sandbag sites are self-serve and open 24/7 to Pasco County residents. Sandbags are provided, but you must bring your own shovels to fill the bags. Crews will restock sand piles between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Pasco County Government has a series of Disaster Preparedness videos, including a tutorial on how to properly fill sandbags. We encourage you to watch and share these safety videos with your viewers/readers. Visit their website to access the videos.