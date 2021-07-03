POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested 16-year-old Victor Antonetty and 17-year-old Geovanni Luis Vizcaino, both from Orlando, after they stole three vehicles and burglarized multiple other vehicles in the Loma Del Sol subdivision in unincorporated Davenport on July 1, 2021. All but one of the vehicles were unlocked.

At around 5:00 a.m. Thursday morning, a deputy responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle in the area. When he arrived, he observed two vehicles (that turned out to be stolen) speeding from the subdivision, a white Mercedes Benz, driven by Antonetty and a black BMW, driven by Vizacaino. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicles, but the two suspects fled the area.

Antonetty ran over a concrete curb as he was exiting the subdivision, damaging the stolen Mercedes Benz. He got out of the vehicle and called for a Lyft, but deputies quickly apprehended him before the ride share driver picked him up.

Vizcaino crashed the stolen BMW near the intersection of Ronald Regan Parkway and Champions Gate Boulevard and then fled the area. Detectives were able to locate and contact Vizcaino’s mother, who helped find her son. She then picked him up and took him to a local hospital following the crash. Once at the hospital, she contacted detectives. Vizcaino suffered no injuries from the crash, and deputies took him into custody at the hospital. His mother is cooperating with this investigation.

Detectives learned Antonetty and Vizcaino drove to Loma Del Sol in a white van, which was reported stolen in Orange County, to break into as many vehicles as they could in order to steal money. When deputies searched the stolen white van, they found multiple credit cards and identifications related to other burglary incidents which occurred in Orange County. PCSO detectives are working with other law enforcement agencies to follow up on the found IDs and credit cards.

In total, Antonetty and Vizcaino stole 3 cars and burglarized or attempted to burglarize 13 vehicles.

“This is yet again another example of juveniles who are committing crimes and need to be held accountable for their actions. Our Juvenile Justice System must stand up for victims by getting a handle on juveniles committing crime in central Florida. We cannot allow out-of-control juveniles to continue to erode our quality of life,” said Grady Judd, Sheriff

Antonetty was arrested and charged with:

• Attempted Burglary of an Unoccupied Vehicle (8 counts) (F3)

• Burglary of an Unoccupied Vehicle (5 counts) (F3)

• Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle (3 counts) (F3)

• Conspiracy to Commit Burglary (F3)

• Use of a 2-Way Communication Device to Commit a Felony (F3)

• Possession of Burglary Tools (F3)

• Fleeing to Elude (F3)

• Petit Theft 2nd Offense (M1)

• Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor (M1)

• Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Property Damage (M1)

• Resisting an Officer without Violence (M1)

• No Valid Driver’s License (M2)

He was transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center. Antonetty’s criminal history includes 2 felonies for Burglary and Grand Theft. He was sentenced to 6 months of community service on those charges. The sentence concluded in March of this year.

Vizcaino was arrested and charged with:

• Attempted Burglary of an Unoccupied Vehicle (8 counts) (F3)

• Burglary of an Unoccupied Vehicle (5 counts) (F3)

• Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle (3 counts) (F3)

• Conspiracy to Commit Burglary (F3)

• Use of a 2-Way Communication Device to Commit a Felony (F3)

• Possession of Burglary Tools (F3)

• Fleeing to Elude (F3)

• Petit Theft 2nd Offense (M1)

• Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor (M1)

• Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Property Damage (M1)

• No Valid Driver’s License (M2)

He was transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center.