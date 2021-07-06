Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death of a woman after she was found in a Valrico retention pond on Sunday night.

Just after 8:40 p.m. on July 4, 2021, deputies responded to the retention pond behind the Landing Bar and Grill, located at 4351 Lynx Paw Trail in Valrico. The body of a deceased woman was located in the water, and deputies requested HCSO’s Underwater Recovery Team (URT) to recover the body. Per the URT, alligators are known to frequent the retention pond where the decedent was located.

The decedent did appear to suffer injuries consistent with an alligator attack, however, the cause of death is undetermined and the investigation is ongoing. The Medical Examiner’s Office (MEO) took custody of the body and will rule an official cause of death.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and alligator trappers also responded to the scene last night.

“What a tragic ending to the 4th of July holiday for this woman’s family and friends,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “I want to thank our local partners for their cooperation with this investigation as we work to learn what led up to her death.”

Any further updates will be provided via press release from HCSO’s Public Affairs Office.