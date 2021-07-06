HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man after deputies were dispatched to a residence regarding an injured person on July 3.

At approximately 12:27 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on Luxembourg Court in Spring Hill, after a 9-1-1 call was placed regarding an injured person at that location.

Upon arrival, deputies located the victim, an adult female, inside the residence. The victim was bleeding profusely.

Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services treated the victim on scene before transporting her to a local trauma center.

Investigation revealed the victim’s injuries were committed by Harry Sukhraj, 56. Sukhraj was last seen leaving the residence in his 1999 gold Ford Econoline van, which has since been located.

Sukhraj is still at large. It is unknown if he is armed, however, he should be considered dangerous. Sukhraj may be suicidal. If you see Sukhraj or know his whereabouts, please call 9-1-1.

If you have information and would like to remain anonymous – Please call Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or submit your tip on their website.

You will remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 cash.