HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office conducted a homicide investigation in Tampa that led to an arrest.

On Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at approximately 10:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the Willow Brooke Apartments, located on the 14000 block of Hellenic Drive, after a resident called 911 to report gunshots within their apartment. The caller advised a male and female inside the residence were having a verbal altercation shortly before gunfire erupted.

During the course of an investigation, a warrant for first-degree premeditated murder was issued for 22-year-old Demontrey Jackson.

HCSO’s SWAT Team was activated and after securing the area, located the body of a female inside the apartment. HCSO’s Criminal Investigation Division has taken over the investigation.

“As our detectives piece together this crime, we are all deeply saddened by this senseless violence that ended a woman’s life,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “At this time, this appears to be a domestic-related incident, and we believe the victim was targeted. We are asking anyone who saw or heard anything to please come forward and help us find the person behind this attack.”

Jackson was located and arrested early Thursday morning, July 8, at a hotel in the Rocky Point area of Tampa by the U.S. Marshall’s service.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200. Further updates will be released by the Public Affairs Office.