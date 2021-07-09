PENSACOLA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Late Thursday afternoon, a federal judge in Pensacola sentenced Tony M. Streeter, 47, of Fort Walton Beach, to 30 years in prison on multiple drug charges, firearms offenses, and a conspiracy to commit an arson related offense. The sentence, which followed a jury trial in federal court in March of this year, was announced by Jason R. Coody, Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

According to testimony presented at trial, in August 2019, law enforcement conducted an undercover methamphetamine purchase from Streeter at his Fort Walton Beach residence. Thereafter, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Streeter’s residence. Among items obtained from his residence, law enforcement seized Streeter’s 2012 Mercedes SUV and placed it in a secured impound lot at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office for further processing. Within approximately 72 hours of the vehicle being secured in the impound lot, it was set ablaze.

Further evidence revealed that Streeter conspired with his sister, Betty Joe Streeter, and his nephew, William Sims, to break into the law enforcement impound lot under the cover of darkness and attempt to locate and remove a hidden firearm and drugs from Streeter’s SUV. After recovering a hidden stash of methamphetamine from Streeter’s SUV, Streeter then instructed Sims to set the vehicle ablaze in hopes of destroying any remaining evidence. Despite their efforts, a loaded firearm was later located in the burned vehicle when searched by law enforcement. Betty Joe Streeter and Sims entered guilty pleas related to this case and have been previously sentenced to prison.

“This sentence acknowledges the defendant’s designation as a Career Offender and an Armed Career Criminal under federal law, as well as the danger associated with his acts of arson,” stated Acting U.S. Attorney Coody. “Moreover, the sentence should serve as a deterrent to those who would seek to enlist others in efforts to conceal their criminal conduct.”

“When we collaborate with our law enforcement partners, we effectively interrupt the cycle of violence,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Craig W. Saier. “ATF will not tolerate felons in possession of firearms nor the use of arson, a violent crime, to conceal their criminal activities.”

“It’s incredibly rewarding to see that Tony Streeter’s long criminal legacy is now at a halt for decades thanks to the dedicated efforts and teamwork of our local, state, and federal partners,” said Sheriff Eric Aden. Streeter is no longer a threat to public safety, and I want to applaud all those whose unwavering commitment to our community helped put this dangerous individual behind bars where he belongs.”