TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Bradenton man found guilty by a federal jury for possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute it, possessing a firearm infurtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Johnny Ordaz, 32, of Bradenton faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison for the fentanyl offense, a consecutive mandatory minimum of five years, and up to life in prison, for possessing the firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and up to 10 years’ imprisonment for possessing a firearm as a felon.

Ordaz sentencing hearing is scheduled for September 30, 2021.

Ordaz had been indicted on February 13, 2020.

According to testimony presented at trial, in September 2019, law enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop of a car that Ordaz was driving. During the traffic stop, the officers recovered a firearm with an extended magazine, loaded with 31 rounds of ammunition, wedged between the driver’s seat and the center console.

They also seized a bag containing fentanyl from the driver’s side door handle, and a digital scale, and small clear plastic baggies. The officers also found a bag in the passenger seat that contained another firearm with an extended clip, loaded with 27 rounds of ammunition, 63 rounds of additional ammunition, another digital scale, sandwich bags, and more small clear plastic baggies. They also recovered $588 from Ordaz’s front pocket.