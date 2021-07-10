A red tide in the Gulf of Mexico has resulted in hundreds of dead fish washing ashore in southwest Florida. (credit: Sonny Tumbelaka/AFP/Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–The City of St. Petersburg has been hit with a post storm wave of dead fish that are washing in along the shores of downtown and Coquina Key due to Tropical Storm Elsa.

Public Works and Parks and Recreation employees are working to remove the dead fish from the waterways. According to officials the City has collected more dead fish in the last 24 hours than in the last week.

ity has collected over 25,000 fish (15 tons) in 10 days – 15,000 fish (9 tons) on July 9, 2021, alone.

120+ employees are working daily (including holidays and weekends).

Other non-essential services are being impacted because employees have been diverted to fish duty. Therefore, roadway mowing, tree trimming, pothole repair, etc. services are being delayed.

City exploring options to bring in outside contractors to assist with fish retrieval.

Most impacted areas are along the east and southeast coast of St. Petersburg (Tierra Verde to Gandy Blvd) over 100 miles of coastline.