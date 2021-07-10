HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide at the Willow Brooke Apartments in Tampa.

On Friday, July 9, 2021, just before 10:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 14000 block of Hellenic Drive, after reports of shots fired. Upon arrival they discovered the body of an adult male, who sustained upper body trauma, inside one of the apartments.

Based on preliminary investigative details, detectives believe there may be three suspects involved.

“Our detectives are working to identify those responsible for committing this terrible crime that reflects a complete disregard for human life,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Unrelated from each other, this is the second homicide this apartment community has faced in less than a week. We are urging anyone who knows something about this case to please come forward and help us find these criminals. At this time we do not believe this was a random act and the victim appears to have been targeted.”

Information on this case can be directed to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.