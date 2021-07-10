PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Man arrested by Pinellas County Detectives for attempted murder and felony criminal mischief after attacking a man.

Zachary Pierson, 29, was arrested after attacking a man in the parking lot of a business.

On July 6, 2021 at approximately 7:25 p.m., deputies responded to the BP gas station located at 8289 Park Boulevard in Seminole, for a report of a man being attacked in the parking lot of the business. When deputies arrived at the location, they learned the victim and suspect had left the location.

Detectives then learned the victim, James Lambert, 50, was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries to include multiple skull fractures, a brain bleed, a shattered jaw and a bruised lung.

Through their investigation, detectives learned Lambert was at the BP gas station attempting to pump gas into his vehicle. While Lambert was facing the gas pump, Pierson approached him from behind and struck him with an object. Lambert fell to the ground and Pierson struck him numerous times. Lambert was able to drive away from the location and contact emergency medical services for his injuries.

Detectives say as Lambert fled the location, Pierson broke the tail light of Lambert’s vehicle and also damaged Lambert’s cellphone, which had fallen to the ground during the attack.

Through various investigative techniques, Pierson was positively identified as the suspect. The suspect and victim are known to each other.

On July 8, 2021, Pierson was located, arrested, and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

Pierson was charged with one count of Attempted Murder and Felony Criminal Mischief.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to contact Robbery/Homicide Detective C. Blumberg at (727) 582-6779.

The investigation continues.