SARASOTA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Circus fans of all ages will be able to, once again, enjoy world-class entertainment – in person – during The Summer Circus Spectacular. Families can beat the heat at reasonable prices while experiencing the best of the circus arts at the Historic Asolo Theater on the grounds of The Ringling. Some of the circus world’s most exciting acts have signed on for the annual show, with performances presented for just two weeks this summer.

This celebrated summertime event has become a seasonal highlight for locals, visitors, families and groups, and was sorely missed last year, when it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To complete their circus experience, Summer Circus Spectacular patrons can enjoy access to the Circus Museum on the day they attend a show for just an additional $5 – an incredible value for a full day’s entertainment.

“Each year we are thrilled to partner with the Ringling to present The Summer Circus Spectacular. We were obviously disappointed last year when we weren’t able to offer the show but are excited to be presenting it again this year,” said CAC Executive Vice President Jennifer Mitchell. “This show offers an affordable entertainment option for all ages and is the perfect summer family friendly activity.”

The lineup for the Summer Circus Spectacular includes:

Jared Walker: Walker has enjoyed a long career in the theater as an actor, director, choreographer and designer. He spent years running events in New York City and then, upon his return to Sarasota, acted with the Golden Apple Dinner Theatre, co-directed “The Legend of Yin & Yang” (a cross-cultural event of The World Acrobats of Zunyi, China, The Players Theatre and the PAL Sailor Circus), and then served as costume manager and summer camp director for The Players Centre for 10 years. He joined the CAC in 2018, serving as ringmaster for the Summer Circus Spectacular and creative director for the Sailor Circus Academy.

Mr. Robb: Comedian Mr. Robb’s unique ability to capture an audience and hold them spellbound has been enjoyed worldwide in numerous venues. From circus and stage to film and television, his unique blend of circus skills and audience participation takes a classic performing style to the cutting edge of comedy.

Darren Trull: Trull is a Canadian-born acrobat with over 12 years of performance experience in more than 30 countries. He began his circus career with Cirque Du Soleil’s “Saltimbanco” and, since then, has worked for two other Cirque Du Soleil productions (“Michael Jackson Immortal,” “Volta”) as well as two shows with the world-renowned director Franco Dragone in Macau, China and Dubai, UAE. Trull is now focused on his aerial straps specialty but, over his career, he has performed many different acrobatic disciplines, including Chinese pole, cyr wheel, static cradle and Russian swing.

Noel Aguilar: Aguilar is an eighth-generation circus performer who is a descendant of one of Mexico’s first circus families. His passion for juggling began at the tender age of 5, following his father’s example to continually perfect his craft and dedicating himself to entertaining and performing. He has performed all over the world and recently won a Bronze Clown at the Festival International du Cirque de Monte Carlo.

Elayne Kramer: Kramer is a sixth-generation performer from an Argentinean circus family. She started her circus training with her parents at age 4 and made her debut in the ring at age 7 as a contortionist; she is one of the top hand balancers of her generation. She has won several international circus awards, including a Bronze Clown at the Festival International du Cirque de Monte Carlo in 2008. She was featured in the Big Apple Circus’s 35th anniversary production, “Legendarium,” in 2012-2013, and has also appeared on several television shows, including the Ellen DeGeneres Show and Good Morning America.

The Valla-Bertini Family Unicycle: The Valla-Bertini Family is well known for its unique balancing agility and acrobatics atop high unicycles. They have performed in a variety of circuses, won two gold medals at the Circus Championships in England, and have presented a command performance for Queen Elizabeth II. The family is composed of Vlastek, a sixth-generation circus performer; his wife, Kim Sue, a fourth-generation circus performer; and their two children, Vincent and Violet. They are excited to work in their hometown of Sarasota!

“We are overjoyed to be able to, once again, bring live circus to The Ringling, which works to preserve the history and legacy of the circus,” said CAC founder and president/CEO Pedro Reis. “To enjoy an authentic circus performance on the grounds of the historic Ringling estate is quite special and unique to Sarasota!”

The show, which will take place at the Historic Asolo Theatre at The Ringling (5401 Bay Shore Rd., Sarasota), runs Friday, July 30 – Saturday August 14, 2021. Show times are 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Tickets are $18/adults, $12/children 12 and under. Go to Ringling.org or call the Box Office at (941) 360-7399.