(CBS Local)– Danny Trejo has had a wild life and career in Hollywood and he shared his fascinating story with the world in his new memoir from Atria Books called “Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood.” The 77-year-old wrote the book with fellow actor Donal Logue and in the memoir he discusses his battle with addiction, going to prison and becoming one of the biggest stars in Hollywood.

CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith recently caught up with Trejo to discuss what it was like to write the book, how starring in “Machete” changed his career and the biggest challenges he’s overcome along the way.

Read more