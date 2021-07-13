TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Downtown Tampa’s waterways were filled Monday with fans celebrating the Tampa Bay Lightning’s third Stanley Cup win.
Tampa Bay Lightning Victory Rally & Boat Parade(EDITORS NOTE: Image contains profanity) TAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 12: Head Coach Jon Cooper of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates with fans while smoking a cigar during the 2021 Stanley Cup Victory parade on the Hillsborough River on July 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Tampa Bay Lightning Victory Rally & Boat ParadeTAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 12: Steven Stamkos #91 of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates during the Stanley Cup victory rally at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park on July 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Tampa Bay Lightning Victory Rally & Boat ParadeTAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 12: In an aerial view, Steven Stamkos #91, Victor Hedman #77, and Luke Schenn #2 of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate on the bow of Stamkos\' boat (bottom center) during the 2021 Stanley Cup Victory parade on the Hillsborough River on July 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
The Tampa Bay Lightning closed out a near sweep of the Montreal Canadiens on home ice, Wednesday July 7, 2021, sealing a back-to-back championship win. Fans from all over converged in downtown Tampa to celebrate the third Stanley Cup win on Monday.