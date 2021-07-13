(EDITORS NOTE: Image contains profanity) TAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 12: Head Coach Jon Cooper of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates with fans while smoking a cigar during the 2021 Stanley Cup Victory parade on the Hillsborough River on July 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Lightning Victory Rally & Boat Parade (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains profanity) TAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 12: Head Coach Jon Cooper of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates with fans while smoking a cigar during the 2021 Stanley Cup Victory parade on the Hillsborough River on July 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 12: Steven Stamkos #91 of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates during the Stanley Cup victory rally at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park on July 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Lightning Victory Rally & Boat Parade TAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 12: Steven Stamkos #91 of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates during the Stanley Cup victory rally at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park on July 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)