HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Riverview that occurred Monday, July 12, around 10 p.m.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Tribute Drive. Once on scene, deputies located several individuals who had been injured as a result of the shooting.

An adult male, who had been shot in the upper body, was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital South where he was pronounced deceased. A juvenile male, who had been shot in the upper body, was transported to Tampa General Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. An adult female, who had been shot, was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital South with minor injuries. A juvenile female, who was injured in a car crash after the shooting, was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital South with minor injuries.

Detectives believe the shooting occurred after an altercation between individuals in a car and a group riding bikes on Tribute Drive.

The driver, an adult male, and two female passengers pulled up to the juvenile male, who was on a bike. At some point during the interaction shots were fired, causing the driver to go about 150 yards and crash the vehicle.

“We do not believe this was a random act,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.”Neighbors do not need to be concerned for their safety. All those involved in this incident are accounted for.”

This is an active and open investigation. All updates will come from the Public Affairs Office.