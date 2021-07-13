OCALA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Acting United States Attorney Karin Hoppmann announces the unsealing of an indictment charging Devonne L. Walker (35, Lady Lake, FL), Tymane D. Hamilton (29, Phoenix, AZ), and Kanisha D. Savage (28, Phoenix, AZ) with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, each faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison.

According to the indictment, between March 2018 and October 10, 2019, Walker, Hamilton, and Savage conspired to distribute more than 50 kilograms of marijuana, 5 kilograms of cocaine, 1 kilogram of heroin, 500 grams of methamphetamine, and 40 grams of fentanyl. According to court records, law enforcement officers seized more than 54 kilograms of marijuana, 27 kilograms of methamphetamine, 125 grams of heroin, and 79 grams of fentanyl during the investigation.

These drugs were shipped from Phoenix, Arizona to the Middle District of Florida using the United States Postal Service. The drugs were eventually distributed in Central Florida.

Walker was arrested on June 25, 2021, in Lake County, where agents recovered a stolen firearm and bags containing suspected cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and fentanyl. Hamilton and Savage were arrested on June 28, 2021, in Phoenix. All three defendants were ordered detained.