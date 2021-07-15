TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Tampa Police Department have arrested a suspect in the July 5, 2021 homicide.

On July 5, the victim was walking to his vehicle in the area of 17th street and 3rd avenue when the suspect, who was later identified as Marquis Walter, shot the victim multiple times.

Detectives worked diligently to develop leads and learned the victim and Walter were involved in an altercation earlier in the night.

Several surveillance cameras in the area were reviewed and aided in the identification of Walter as the person who shot the victim and ultimately resulted in his death. Marquis Walter was arrested by the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force and charged with Murder in The First Degree, Premeditated.

Walter was transported to Orient Road jail.