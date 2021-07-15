HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teenager from Thonotosassa.

At approximately 5:30 a.m. on July 2, 2021, Edward Gilbert was seen leaving his home on his black and yellow mongoose bicycle, near Joe Ebert Road and Williams Road.

“We want to bring this young man back to his home and family safely,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We are asking for the public’s help finding him, if anyone knows where he may have gone, please call us immediately.”

If you have any information on Gilbert’s whereabouts, call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office as soon as possible at (813) 247-8200