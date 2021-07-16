HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance to help locate three missing children.

Jerreece Mitchell Jr., 12, Joi Mitchell, 8, and one-month-old Clifford McNeil, were last seen on Brennan Circle in Town ‘N Country on July 14, 2021, at approximately 8:00 p.m. At this time, deputies have been unable to locate the children to check on their well-being.

HCSO’s Child Protective Investigations Division has obtained a court-authorized Take Into Custody Order for all three children. They could potentially be with their mother, Guecoba Dow, 37. Photos of the children and Dow are provided with this release.

“We simply want to make sure that these children are safe and being well taken cared of,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “The safety of our children is a top priority of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and I urge anyone who may know something about where they are currently located to call us immediately.”

If you have any information about the whereabouts of the children, and/or their mother, you’re asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.