HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect involved in a homicide last week.

On Friday, July 9, 2021, just before 10:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 14000 block of Hellenic Drive, after reports of shots fired. Upon arrival they discovered the body of an adult male, who sustained upper body trauma, inside one of the apartments.

Through investigative means, detectives have identified Katrell Hubbard, 25, as a suspect in the murder of a man that took place at the Willow Brooke Apartments on Hellenic Drive during the evening of July 9, 2021. Hubbard is wanted on one count of Second Degree Murder (Firearm Discharge).

Hubbard is described to have a thin build, is 6 feet 3 inches tall, and has short dreadlocks. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.