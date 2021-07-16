TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Tampa announced on Friday, July 16, the new board members of the Tampa Mayor’s Alliance of Persons with Disabilities.

Under the auspices of the City of Tampa Mayor’s Office, the group serves as an advisory and advocacy group to represent the interests of persons with disabilities to promote full inclusion within the community.

Collectively, the new members bring a wealth of personal and professional experience in addressing the access needs of persons with disabilities. They have joined current leaders Ben Ritter, Chair, and Brenda Clark, Treasurer.

Janet Beyer, Advocate who has focused on safety for seniors and children.

Michael Brown, Regional Director for the Epilepsy Foundation of America.

David Davenport, Manager of Rehabilitation Services at BayCare Health System’s South Florida Baptist Hospital.

Arizona Jenkins, Advocate and President of New Horizon Support Group.

Jule Doran Salem, Enable America Board member and advocate for persons with disabilities.

Organized by the Mayor’s Office in September 1986, the City of Tampa was the first Florida city to establish a Mayor’s Alliance. Through the years, they have advocated for access and addressed issues that impact our community members with disabilities.