TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Chester Herbert, 41, of Tallahassee, Florida, has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Jason R. Coody, Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, announced the sentence.

Court documents reflect, on December 9, 2018, officers of the Tallahassee Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance and found Herbert loading belongings into a friend’s vehicle. Officers determined that Herbert had multiple outstanding warrants and arrested him. Witnesses advised that Herbert had placed a firearm into his friend’s vehicle prior to the officers’ arrival. The friend allowed officers to retrieve the firearm, which had previously been reported stolen. Herbert subsequently admitted his possession of the firearm, as well as a box of ammunition.

Herbert’s prior criminal history includes eleven felony convictions in both Georgia and Florida, several of which involve narcotics distribution and violence against law enforcement officers. Given the nature of his prior felony convictions, Herbert qualified as an Armed Career Criminal and was subject to increased Federal sentencing penalties.

“Those who repeatedly commit serious crimes are deserving of significant prison sentences,” stated Acting U.S. Attorney Coody. “Thanks to the outstanding work of our law enforcement partners and honest, law-abiding citizens, this armed felon has been called to account for his continued criminal conduct.”

“Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon is not only illegal, but it compromises the safety of our communities,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge, Craig W. Saier. “This sentencing is another example that working jointly with our partners and citizens makes our communities safer.