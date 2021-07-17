ORLANDO, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Acting United States Attorney Karin Hoppmann announces that Florida Neurological Center, LLC and its owner, Dr. Lance Kim (61, Ocala), have agreed to pay $800,000 to resolve allegations that Dr. Kim prescribed medically unnecessary and unreasonable prescription drugs, specifically, Acthar Gel®, which cost the Medicare program approximately $35,000 each time Dr. Kim prescribed a five-day supply.

The settlement partially resolves allegations made in a qui tam lawsuit under the False Claims Act filed in Orlando by Michael Singbush, Andrea Herrera, and Harvey Kessler Meyer, IV. The Act permits private individuals, referred to as relators, to sue on behalf of the government for false claims and to share in any recovery. Relators will receive a total of $144,000 as their share of the recovery.

The government’s action in this matter illustrates the emphasis on combating health care fraud, and one of the most powerful tools in this effort is the False Claims Act. Tips from all sources about potential fraud, waste, abuse, and mismanagement can be reported to the Department of Health and Human Services, at 800-HHS-TIPS (800-447-8477).

The case is captioned United States ex rel. Singbush v. Florida Neurological Center, LLC, Case No. 5:19-cv-603-Oc-GPB-PRL (M.D. Fla.). The claims settled by this agreement are allegations only, and there has been no determination of liability.