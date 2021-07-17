TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 100– On Thursday, July 15th, City Council approved a contractual agreement between (ACTS) Agency For Community Treatment Services and the Tampa Police Department to move forward with a Behavioral Health Unit.

The unit will include 4 officers and 4 mental health professionals. Mental health professionals and law enforcement professionals will work in teams to address mental health calls. This is a one year pilot program with the anticipation of expansion in the future.

The unit is still searching for additional licensed mental health professionals to join the team.

Interested parties can apply via the link below. Once all personal are in place, the unit is anticipated to be up and running by late summer