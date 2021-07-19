Filmmaker James DeMonaco is preparing to release This Is The Night, a coming-of-age film set in Staten Island on 28 May 1982 – the day the third instalment of the sports drama was released. The Purge director revealed he went to Stallone’s house to show him the movie, and paid tribute to the “wonderful guy”. While at Stallone’s house, the 75-year-old showed DeMonaco some behind-the-scenes footage and gave some insight into the upcoming Rocky Vs. Drago – The Ultimate Director’s Cut of Rocky IV, which hits theatres in November, which DeMonaco “can’t wait” to see.