MIAMI, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– On July 16, 2021, a South Florida federal magistrate judge ordered pre-trial detention for 37- year-old Lazaro Alfredo Ramirez-Alvarado, finding that he presents a risk of flight and danger to the community if released.

Pursuant to the order, Ramirez-Alvarado will remain in jail, without bond, pending his trial on charges of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and possession with intent to sell cocaine.

According to allegations in the criminal complaint affidavit, Ramirez-Alvarado sold cocaine to others between March and July 2021. Law enforcement arrested Ramirez-Alvarado on July 8, after one such attempted sale. In connection with the arrest, law enforcement seized more than 500 grams of cocaine, two firearms and a suitcase filled with over $870,000 cash.