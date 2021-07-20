Red and blue Lights of police car in night time, crime scene. Night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image. Credit: iStock Photo

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify two men suspected of stealing and fraudulently using the victim’s credit cards.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021, one of the suspects approached the victims within the Plantation Palms parking lot in Brandon. The suspect pointed a gun at the victims and demanded their wallets. The suspect fled the scene.

Later that morning, at approximately 6:00 a.m. the victim’s credit cards were used at two local stores by two black male suspects.

“Thankfully the victims were unharmed, but we are actively searching for the two suspects involved in this robbery,”said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Anyone with information on their identity is asked to contact us immediately.”

The suspects are driving a silver four-door sedan. Anyone with information regarding these suspect’s identities, please call (813)318-5400.