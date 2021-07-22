Taken this focused picture of the main entrance of a jail with people waking aware from it. Tried to capture the convict escorted by three security personal. Credit: iStock

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– United States District Judge Marcia Morales Howard has sentenced Sanjay Lama (32, Jacksonville) to 10 years in federal prison for using the internet to attempt to entice a 12-year-old child to engage in sexual activity. Lama was also ordered to serve a 10-year term of supervised release and register as a sex offender.

Lama was arrested on September 25, 2019, in Jacksonville and has been detained since that date. Lama is a citizen of Nepal who, at the time of this offense, was legally residing in Jacksonville and working as an information technology specialist for a local company.

A federal jury had found Lama guilty on March 26, 2021.

According to evidence and testimony introduced during the trial, on September 25, 2019, an undercover FBI agent, posing online as a pregnant 12-year-old child, was contacted by Lama, who was using the screen name “Awesome_Jack.” Lama and the undercover agent engaged in online conversation using a social media app known both for its anonymity as well as for being a way to meet others online for sex. Throughout that day, Lama sent 160 text messages expressing his desire to meet the 12-year-old “child” to engage in sexual activity. Lama provided graphic descriptions of the sexual acts that he wanted to perform on the “child.” Later that afternoon, Lama left his workplace in downtown Jacksonville and rode his motorcycle to a prearranged location at a shopping center in south Jacksonville to meet the “child.” His plan was to take her to her nearby residence for sex. When he arrived at the meeting location, Lama was approached by FBI agents as he was texting with the “child” on his cell phone and was arrested.