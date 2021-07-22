POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–Following a 16-month undercover investigation, Polk County Sheriff’s Office undercover Narcotics detectives and the HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) task force made 29 arrests in the Lake Wales area and obtained three arrest warrants related to the trafficking, sale, and possession of illegal narcotics.

During the investigation, detectives and agents executed search warrants at eight locations in southeast Polk County:

114 Lincoln Ave, Lake Wales

506 Crescent Cir, Lake Wales

514 Crescent Cir, Lake Wales

15208 Quail Circle, Lake Wales

219 D St, Lake Wales

116 E Northside Dr. #3, Lake Wales

627 Washington Ave, Lake Wales

636 Hopson Rd, Frostproof

Detectives filed 301 total felony and 134 total misdemeanor charges against the suspects during the investigation. Altogether, the suspects have 645 previous charges, including 314 prior felonies and 331 prior misdemeanors.

“It amazes me that some people still think drug traffickers are somehow low-level, non-violent criminals. In this instance, eleven guns were in the hands of these felons – two of which were stolen. Illegal drugs ruin lives, destroy families, drive up property crime, and wreck neighborhoods. Our community is safer because of the outstanding work by our detectives.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

Investigation Summary:

*11 firearms seized (2 were reported as stolen)

*Approximately 22.4 pounds of marijuana seized (street value: approximately $100,000)

*Approximately 4.3 pounds of methamphetamine seized (street value: approximately $97,950)

*Approximately 1.7 pounds of cocaine seized (street value: approximately $81,000)

*Approximately 36.3 grams of Ecstasy (street value: approximately $3,630)

*Approximately 32 bags of THC candy (street value: approximately $640)

*Approximately 2.5 grams of heroin (street value: approximately $500)

*Approximately 5 grams of oxycodone seized (street value: approximately $100)

Those arrested are as follows (in alphabetical order):

Jerald Anderson, DOB 5/4/1986 of Lake Wales was arrested for:

Conspiracy to sell marijuana (21 Counts)

Conspiracy to sell cocaine (8 counts)

Conspiracy to purchase cocaine (2 counts)

Conspiracy to purchase marijuana (1count)

Unlawful use of two-way communication device (1 count)

Possession of cannabis over 20 grams (1count)

Possession of cannabis with intent to sell (1count)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (1count)

Maintaining a vehicle for drugs (1count)

Driving with a suspended license (1count)

George Ashe, DOB 2/26/1978 of Bartow was arrested for:

Conspiracy to purchase marijuana(2 counts)

Unlawful use of a two-way device (1 count)

William Byrd, DOB 1/5/1992 of Lakeland was arrested for:

Conspiracy to purchase cannabis (4 counts)

Unlawful use of two communication device (1 count)

Fenel Celestin, DOB 02/28/1988 of Lake Wales was arrested for:

Trafficking in methamphetamine (1 count)

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (1 count)

Possession of Xanax (1 count)

Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon (1 count)

Possession of cocaine with intent to sell (1 count)

Possessing a structure to traffic drugs (1 count)

possession of marijuana with intent to sell (1 count)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (1 count)

Ashauntea Dias, DOB 11/7/2000 of Lake Wales was arrested for:

Possession of heroin (1 count)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (1 count)

Possession of a firearm by a delinquent (1 count)

Kelvin Eads, DOB 12/5/1973 of Frostproof was arrested for:

Conspiracy to purchase marijuana (3 counts)

Unlawful use of two communication device (1 count)

Patrick Fields, DOB 2/6/1987 of Lake Wales was arrested for:

Trafficking in methamphetamine 28 grams or more (1 counts)

Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine 28 grams or more (1 count)

Conspiracy to sell cocaine (2 counts)

Conspiracy to sell marijuana (3 counts)

Conspiracy to purchase marijuana (1 count)

Conspiracy to traffic cocaine 28 grams or more (1 count)

Unlawful use of two-way communication device (1 count)

Possession of marijuana over 20 grams

Possession of MDMA (Ecstasy)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Maintaining a residence for drugs

Silvia Gonzalez, DOB 7/9/1980 of Lake Wales was arrested for:

Conspiracy to purchase marijuana (5 counts)

Conspiracy to purchase cocaine (8 counts)

Unlawful use of two communication device (1 count)

Johnny Hamilton, DOB 02/14/1966 of Lake Wales was arrested for:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (1 count)

Resisting an officer without violence (1 count)

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell (1 count)

Possession of codeine with intent to sell (1 count)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (1 count)

Terrance Hamilton, DOB 06/15/1973 of Lake Wales was arrested for:

Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon

Shantavis Handford, DOB 05/27/2002 of Winter Haven was arrested for:

Possession of cocaine (1 count)

Possession of marijuana with intent to sell (1 count)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (1 count)

Clifford Hart, DOB 9/29/1985 of Winter Haven was arrested for:

Conspiracy to purchase marijuana (3 counts)

Conspiracy to sell marijuana (30 counts)

Unlawful use of two communication device (1 count)

Julie Howell, DOB 8/22/1986 of Lakeland was arrested for:

Possession of cocaine (1 count)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (1 count)

Trafficking in methamphetamine (1 count)

Jackquez Irving, DOB 2/4/1993 of Lake Wales was arrested for:

Conspiracy to purchase marijuana (2 counts)

Unlawful use of a two-way device (1 count)

Kerry Johnson, DOB 8/13/1978 of Orlando was arrested in Orange County for a Polk County warrant for:

Conspiracy to sell marijuana (3 counts)

Unlawful use of two communication device (1 count)

Adrienne Kinsler, DOB 5/21/1990 of Plant City was arrested for:

Possession of cocaine (1 count)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (1 count)

Possession of oxycodone (1 count)

Possession of marijuana under 20 grams (1 count)

Possession of prescription medication without a prescription (1 count)

Jose Lopez-Ortiz, DOB 11/5/1994 of Lake Wales was arrested for:

Conspiracy to purchase marijuana (8 counts)

Unlawful use of two communication device (1 count)

James McClain, DOB 2/15/1987 of Lake Wales was arrested for:

Conspiracy to sell marijuana (21 Counts)

Conspiracy to sell cocaine (8 counts)

Conspiracy to purchase cocaine (2 counts)

Conspiracy to purchase marijuana (1count)

Unlawful use of two-way communication device (1 count)

Possession of marijuana over 20 grams (1count)

Possession of marijuana with intent to sell (1count)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (1count)

Maintaining a vehicle for drugs (1count)

Driving with a suspended license (1count)

His criminal history includes 15 felonies and 26 misdemeanors.

Maurice Owens, DOB 9/15/1979 of Lake Wales was arrested for:

Conspiracy to purchase marijuana (1 counts)

Conspiracy to purchase marijuana (11 counts)

Unlawful use of two communication device (1 count)

Tremaine Parker, DOB 4/19/1992 of Lake Wales was arrested for:

Conspiracy to purchase marijuana (1 counts)

Unlawful use of a two-way device (1 count)

Letisha Kaye Pride, DOB 7/26/1974 of Lake Wales was arrested for:

Possession of marijuana over 20 grams (1 count)

Possession of marijuana with intent to sell (1 count)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (1 count)

Armed trafficking in cocaine over 400 grams (1 count)

Maintaining a residence for drug sales (1 count)

Conspiracy to traffic cocaine 28 grams or more (1 count)

Conspiracy to sell/purchase cocaine (15 counts)

Unlawful use of a two-way device (1 count)

Uquasha Pride, DOB 8/26/2001 of Lake Wales was arrested for:

Possession of heroin (1 count)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (1 count)

Ta’Quasia Primus, DOB 07/25/1998 of Winter Haven was arrested for:

Child abuse (1 count)

Possession of cocaine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Violation of probation (2 counts)

Dennis Richmond, DOB 8/3/1961 of Lake Wales was arrested for:

Conspiracy to purchase cocaine (4 counts)

Conspiracy to purchase cannabis (1 count)

Unlawful use of a two way device (1count)

Ni’aisia Ross, DOB 11/29/2000 of Winter Haven was arrested for:

Possession of cocaine (1 count)

Possession of marijuana with intent to sell (1 count)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (1 count)

Heidi Sutton, DOB 7/17/1982 of Frostproof was arrested for:

Possession of MDMA (1 count)

Possession of methamphetamine (1 count)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (1 count)

Maintaining a vehicle for drugs (1 count)

Earl Thomas, DOB 3/9/1954 of Lake Wales was arrested for:

Conspiracy to possess marijuana with intent to sell (1 count)

Conspiracy to sell marijuana (3 counts)

Unlawful use of two communication device (1 count)

Vincent Thomas, DOB 9/28/1985 of Lake Wales was arrested for:

Trafficking in Cocaine 400 grams or more (1 count)

Possession of marijuana with intent to sell (1 count)

Conspiracy to traffic cocaine 28 grams or more (4 counts)

Conspiracy to sell cocaine (9 counts)

Conspiracy to purchase cocaine (1 count)

Conspiracy to sell marijuana ( 141 counts)

Conspiracy to purchase marijuana ( 5 counts)

Unlawful use of a two-way device (1 count)

Possession of marijuana over 20 grams (1 count)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (1 count)

Possession of oxycodone (1 count)

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (1 count)

Possession of prescription medication without a prescription (1 count)

Maintaining a structure to sell drugs (1 count)

His criminal history includes 173 felonies and 16 misdemeanors.

Mitchell Ware, DOB 10/16/1952 of Coral Springs was arrested in Broward County for a Polk County warrant for:

Conspiracy to purchase marijuana (1 counts)

Unlawful use of two communication device (1 count)

Still at large:

Angela Dunklebarger, DOB 11/22/1971 of Lake Wales is wanted for:

Conspiracy to purchase marijuana (1 counts)

Unlawful use of a two-way device (1 count)

Tavoris Jones, DOB 11/17/1983 of Lake Wales is wanted for:

Conspiracy to purchase marijuana (15 counts)

Unlawful use of two communication device (1 count)

Reginald Phillips B/M 11/20/1983 of Dundee is wanted for:

Conspiracy to sell marijuana (2 counts)

Unlawful use of two communication device (1 count)