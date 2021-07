The end of the world may seem like unlikely comedy material, but Zoe Lister-Jones and Bradley Whitford get laughs from it in the new film “How It Ends.” Joining the 3rd Hour of TODAY, Lister-Jones, who also co-directed and co-wrote, calls it “an apocalyptic comedy, an apoc-comedy.” Whitford adds, “It’s very funny, very edgy, but it is the opposite of cynical.”