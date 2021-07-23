HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man following a deadly shooting on June 10, 2021.

Curtis James, 43, is charged with Manslaughter with a Weapon. He was arrested without incident.

On Thursday, June 10, 2021, at approximately 8:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Waters Avenue and Anderson Road, where they discovered the body of an adult male in the roadway, next to his vehicle.

Detectives immediately made contact with the shooter, who remained at the scene.