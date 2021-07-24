TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– U.S. District Judge William Jung has sentenced Christopher Calkins (29, St. Petersburg) to five years in federal prison for possessing firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon. The court also ordered Calkins to forfeit the firearms and ammunition involved in the offense.

Calkins had pleaded guilty on January 22, 2020.

According to court documents, on October 11, 2018, law enforcement officers executed a narcotics-related search warrant at Calkins’ home, where the officers seized 12 pounds of marijuana, $7,900 in cash, five loaded firearms (including two assault rifles), and 63 rounds of additional ammunition.

The firearms were located out in the open and unsecured and Calkins was babysitting a small child at the time. Calkins later confessed to possessing the marijuana, the firearms, and the ammunition. Because Calkins had a prior felony conviction he was and is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.