HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered adult male in Plant City.

Christopher McCullogh, 88, was last seen at approximately 1:00 a.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021. McCullogh has dementia, and Atrial Fibrillation, and can only hear with a hearing aid.

“We are urging anyone who sees Mr. McCullogh to please contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “He is overdue for his medication and we want to find and return him safely to his home and family.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.