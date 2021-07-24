Yellow crime scene do not cross barrier tape in front of defocused background. Horizontal composition with selective focus and copy space. Credit iStock

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–St. Petersburg Police Detectives arrested two suspects responsible for shooting and killing 41-year-old Benjamin Goff at the Landmark Motel, 1930 4th Street North, on June 25, 2021.

The suspects were robbing Goff for drugs and money when a struggle ensued and Vincent Evans, Jr., age 24, shot Goff. A teenager (age 16 at that time), was also arrested and charged.

Arrested:

1. Vincent Donnell Evans Jr. DOB 05-19-1997

Charges: Murder 1st Degree (felony murder 1st degree), Resisting without violence

2. Juvenile DOB 07-09-2004

Charges: Murder 2nd Degree (felony murder 2nd degree), Resisting without violence