20 years old, Galitzine pursued acting later than his peers. While attending an all-boys school, much of his focus was on playing rugby and soccer. After an injury, he set his sights on acting. But his friends told him he was too late. He ended up scoring the lead role in 2014’s The Beat Beneath My Feet which led to a part in Netflix’s short-lived sci-fi Chambers. The actor is a fan of eclectic fashion and likes playing characters who each have their own style, according to an interview with Vogue