Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to identify a subject who sexually battered a victim early Sunday morning.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. on July 25, 2021, the victim was walking home from the Aqua Lounge located at 4203 W Waters Avenue in Tampa. Near the 4000 block W Humphrey Street, an unknown male suspect approached the victim and proceeded to strike her in the face and also choke her. A struggle ensued, and the suspect would go on to sexually batter the victim. She sustained multiple physical injuries during the course of the incident.

The suspect is described as a black, Hispanic male in his late 30s to 40s. He is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and 150 pounds. He has what is described as a short, fade-style haircut. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black sleeveless shirt and possibly blue shorts. A composite sketch of the suspect is provided above.

“I want to commend this victim for the strength she showed when she came forward to report what happened to her,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We must do everything we can as a community to get this dangerous individual off of our streets, which is why we are requesting the public’s assistance to identify him. Please share this composite sketch with your neighbors. It is imperative that we find this suspect before he victimizes anyone else.”

Anyone who may have been in the area of W Humphrey Street and N Lois Avenue early Sunday, or has information about the identity of the suspect, is urged to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.