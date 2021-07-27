Taken this focused picture of the main entrance of a jail with people waking aware from it. Tried to capture the convict escorted by three security personal. Credit: iStock

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation surrounding the death of an inmate housed at the Falkenburg Road Jail.

On July 26, 2021, inmate Elvis Upshaw, 62, was unresponsive after suffering a medical episode. He was transported to Brandon Regional Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. Upshaw’s next of kin has been notified.

The cause of death has not been determined, pending the results of an examination from the Medical Examiner.

No other details are available at this time as the investigation is ongoing. Updates will be released from HCSO’s Public Affairs Office.