You could win a getaway for to two beautiful St. Augustine and Ponte Vedra, Florida. The Summer Dreams 2021 prize package includes two nights lodging at the Hampton Inn & Suites St. Augustine-Vilano Beach and more than $1,200 worth of tickets to explore Florida’s historic coast.

Discover 42 miles of pristine beaches, magnificent wildlife and over 450 years of vibrant history, architecture and culture in a unique Florida setting. Click here to register for your chance to win.

Click here for official sweepstakes rules.